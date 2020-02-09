Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:THO traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

