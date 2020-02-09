Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $58,396.00 and $51,976.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007744 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

