ThoreNext Price Reaches $8.14 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00080103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $176.25 million and $207,371.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.