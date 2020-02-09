Thrive Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,558.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $434,079.00 and $1,558.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.05811686 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023754 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00129726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039845 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

