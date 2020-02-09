Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.0606 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and Huobi. Tierion has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

