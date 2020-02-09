Ties.DB Market Cap Tops $657,339.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $657,339.00 and $80.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 171.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.