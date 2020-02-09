TigerCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.04 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $148,552.00 and $18.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.04 or 0.02726269 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

