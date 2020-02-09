Tokenbox Price Hits $0.0131 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $150,604.00 and approximately $18,199.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.