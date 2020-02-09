TokenClub (TCT) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $842,281.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, CoinBene and BigONE. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

