TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0656 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $138,608.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,877,362 coins and its circulating supply is 16,676,766 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

