TOKYO Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $52,539.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKYO has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKYO alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009219 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004266 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.