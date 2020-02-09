Tolar Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Tolar token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $258,933.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tolar Token Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.