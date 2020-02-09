Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.13% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,858. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

