Traceability Chain Price Tops $0.0017 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.35 million and $10,774.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042933 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00397618 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009879 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012688 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,292,960 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

