Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Boosted by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Insiders sold 226,108 shares of company stock worth $55,688,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,000. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $138.78 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

