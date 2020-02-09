Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Boeing by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

