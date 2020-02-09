Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,952 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 254,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,332. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.