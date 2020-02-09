Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $24.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,090. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

