Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 555,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,557,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.93. 1,225,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

