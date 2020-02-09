Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 41,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

