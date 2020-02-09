Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,958. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

