Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 3.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 43,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,838. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $91.83 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.