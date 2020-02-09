Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 15.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $113.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

