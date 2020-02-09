Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $11.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,268. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

