Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 333,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.