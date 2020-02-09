Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $557,385.00 and approximately $3,604.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

