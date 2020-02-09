TRONCLASSIC Achieves Market Cap of $65,365.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 485.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $65,365.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 268.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

