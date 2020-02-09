Truegame Hits Market Cap of $394,233.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Truegame has a total market cap of $394,233.00 and $45,476.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.03417667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00227235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

