Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0047

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $390,921.00 and approximately $44,917.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

