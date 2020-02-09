TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $130,335.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $130,335.00 and $1,998.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026442 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011235 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.33 or 0.02776560 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000563 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003043 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

