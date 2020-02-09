TrustVerse (TRV) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $174,433.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TRV is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,662,286 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.