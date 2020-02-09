TTC (TTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $193,970.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $193,970.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 853,734,664 coins and its circulating supply is 396,709,508 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.