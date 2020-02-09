Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.28% of Two Harbors Investment worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of TWO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.79%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

