Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,873 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of MAXIMUS worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $74.55. 404,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.