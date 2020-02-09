Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,600 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 253,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

