Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,938 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthequity worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthequity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

HQY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 273,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

