Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 547,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,430. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

