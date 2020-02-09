Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,063 Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of AIT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 165,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $68.61.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

