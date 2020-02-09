Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,520 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Natera worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Natera by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 410,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $107,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $623,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,647 shares of company stock worth $11,273,141 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

