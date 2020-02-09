Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 173,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

