Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $197,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,007,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,597.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,789 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.91. 33,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

