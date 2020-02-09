Tygh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,799 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,554,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.81. 183,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.39. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.