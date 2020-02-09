Tygh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,901 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Omnicell worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,824. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.