Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $3,734,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 278,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,604. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

