Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.10 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises about 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Cavco Industries worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.76. 57,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.52. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $235.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.