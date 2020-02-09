Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the quarter. Skyline comprises approximately 2.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Skyline worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skyline by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 380,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,942. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

