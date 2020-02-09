Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,946 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Alamo Group worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ALG traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 25,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.