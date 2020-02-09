Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kirby worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $574,824.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,316,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 396,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

