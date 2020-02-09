Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,326 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,228,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 661,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.34. 218,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,459. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $690,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

