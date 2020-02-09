Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 523.19%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.